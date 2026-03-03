US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 497.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.29. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CAO Laura Howell sold 11,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,128,878.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,658.26. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,992. The trade was a 19.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,153 shares of company stock worth $3,164,541. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

