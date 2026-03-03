Globe Life Inc. $GL Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE GL opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $152.71. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,944.06. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total value of $1,809,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,969.04. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,700,437. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.