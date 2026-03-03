US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,711,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,613,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 144.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 565,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,003,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,998,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.1%

CyberArk Software stock opened at $408.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.27. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -139.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $288.63 and a 1-year high of $526.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $474.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $518.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

