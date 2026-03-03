US Bancorp DE Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,461,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,249,000 after purchasing an additional 168,238 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,215,000. Ashford Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 172,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,652,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.34. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

