Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 53,245 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,245 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

