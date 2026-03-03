Reach (LON:RCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 26.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Reach had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Here are the key takeaways from Reach’s conference call:

Strong FY25 financial delivery with an industry-leading adjusted operating margin of >20%, operating profit up to £105m, adjusted operating cash flow ~£104m (99% cash conversion), maintained dividend and net debt of £35m. Digital referral volatility hit results — on?platform page views fell 8% for the year with ~50% fewer Google referrals in H2, pressuring programmatic volumes and keeping digital revenues broadly flat at £129m; management expects referral volatility to continue into 2026.

Digital referral volatility hit results — on?platform page views fell 8% for the year with ~50% fewer Google referrals in H2, pressuring programmatic volumes and keeping digital revenues broadly flat at £129m; management expects referral volatility to continue into 2026. Management is executing three strategic priorities — grow video/off?platform audiences, accelerate AI/tech (content score, Google Gemini) and diversify revenue (subscriptions, e?commerce); subscriptions are live on six titles with ~15,000 paid subscribers and a target of ?75,000 by year?end.

Management is executing three strategic priorities — grow video/off?platform audiences, accelerate AI/tech (content score, Google Gemini) and diversify revenue (subscriptions, e?commerce); subscriptions are live on six titles with ~15,000 paid subscribers and a target of ?75,000 by year?end. Operational restructuring includes consolidating print (closing Saltire and Watford, concentrating at Oldham and outsourcing) that will incur ~£25m one?off cash costs in 2026 but aims to lower long?term print risk, while a TRBS pension buy?in and expected pension unwind by 2028 should materially reduce future pension cash drag.

LON:RCH opened at GBX 59.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £187.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62. Reach has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Reach plc is the UK’s and Ireland’s largest commercial news publisher. It is home to over 120 trusted brands, from national titles like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local brands like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News.

With a purpose to enlighten, empower and entertain through brilliant journalism, these brands deliver the latest news, entertainment and sport to communities throughout the UK and Ireland and around the world every day. It’s proudly mainstream and each trusted title is a platform to represent and campaign for the voices of the communities they serve and to hold power to account.

Reach is transforming how it delivers value to stakeholders, evolving and growing a digitally-focused business while maintaining strong foundations in print.

