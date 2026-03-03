Analysts’ New Coverage for March 3rd (AGMB, AMLX, CHKP, CRS, CRWD, FEMY, FTNT, GEN, HCSG, IBIO)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 3rd:

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AgomAb Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGMB). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of AgomAb Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGMB). They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS). Susquehanna issued a positive rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

JonesTrading started coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV). They issued an outperform rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $522.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore Inc assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM). They issued an in-line rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM). The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM). They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM). They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM). The firm issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM). Bank of America Corporation issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA). Royal Bank Of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP). They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS). They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

