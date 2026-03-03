MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,326 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the January 29th total of 20,808 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGYOY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 61,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,262. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS: MGYOY) is a Hungary?based integrated oil and gas company engaged in exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of hydrocarbons. Its upstream activities encompass exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. In its downstream segment, MOL operates refineries and a network of service stations under the MOL and Slovnaft brands, supplying fuels, lubricants and speciality petrochemical products to industrial and retail customers.

The company’s petrochemicals division manufactures olefins, polyolefins and other chemical intermediates for use in plastics, packaging and automotive components.

