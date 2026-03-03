Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of Asana stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 8,233,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.01. Asana has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Asana had a negative return on equity of 79.80% and a negative net margin of 28.33%.The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 850,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $12,855,522.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 210,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,217.76. The trade was a 80.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 24,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $336,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 968,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,108,737.46. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,127,448 shares of company stock worth $16,825,400. 61.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Asana by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,160,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,683 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asana by 705.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,374,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Asana by 594.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,285,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,277,000 after buying an additional 977,107 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,256,000 after buying an additional 856,282 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Asana News

Here are the key news stories impacting Asana this week:

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

Further Reading

