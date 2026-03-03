Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 15,682 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 468% compared to the average daily volume of 2,762 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.25. 4,946,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,937. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

