Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 1,160 shares.The stock last traded at $8.55 and had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Worley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley’s client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company’s service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

