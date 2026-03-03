Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 170,298 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 191% compared to the typical daily volume of 58,564 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

XLP stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.96. 29,885,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,929,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.53. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 95%, of its total assets in the securities consisting of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.