Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Trading Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) traded down 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 1,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Down 12.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company’s core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no?brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company’s product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

