Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.79, but opened at $44.4520. Aperam shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 1,162 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aperam currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aperam Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Aperam had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

