South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 483290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOBO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of South Bow from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

South Bow Stock Up 0.6%

Institutional Trading of South Bow

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOBO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of South Bow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,483,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in South Bow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,667,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,387,000 after acquiring an additional 118,147 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Bow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,262,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,514,000 after acquiring an additional 209,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of South Bow by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,405,000 after acquiring an additional 452,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Bow by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,571,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 376,514 shares during the period.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

