WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 271661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

WestKam Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About WestKam Gold

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp. in April 2012. WestKam Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

