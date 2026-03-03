International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Frontier Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.54.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana. It has a license contract for the extraction of hydrocarbons in the Tecolutla Block located in Veracruz, Mexico; and holds an interest in significant discovery licenses situated in Northwest Territories.

