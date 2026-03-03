Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 667,456 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 29th total of 538,730 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Inchcape Price Performance

Shares of Inchcape stock remained flat at C$12.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.73. Inchcape has a twelve month low of C$9.13 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) is a London-based global automotive distribution, retail and after-sales services company. As an independent operator, Inchcape partners with a broad portfolio of vehicle manufacturers to distribute new cars, manage dealer networks and deliver comprehensive maintenance, parts and warranty support. The company’s integrated model also encompasses vehicle financing, insurance and used car remarketing, positioning Inchcape as a full-service provider across the automotive value chain.

The company’s distribution operations secure exclusive or preferred rights for leading brands, while its retail division oversees a network of dealerships that span showroom sales, customer care and parts supply.

