Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,926,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,128,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,528,361,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Comcast by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,971,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,579 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,187,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $363,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817,614 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 554.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,005,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,769,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Arete Research set a $23.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $37.50 to $35.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

