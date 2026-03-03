CocaCola (NYSE:KO) CFO Sells $5,833,593.48 in Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,916.84. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 25th, John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of CocaCola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54.

CocaCola stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,695,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,212,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in CocaCola by 10.2% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

