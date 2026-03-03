Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Major Shareholder Acquires $181,426.98 in Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint acquired 20,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $181,426.98. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,234,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,692,676. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Digital Ltd Quint also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Digital Ltd Quint bought 2,451,346 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $7,966,874.50.

Lee Enterprises stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 133,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,703. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 115,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 15,715.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded media company based in Davenport, Iowa, with a heritage dating back to 1890 when Alfred W. Lee acquired the Davenport Times-Democrat. Over the decades, the company has grown through acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest regional news publishers in the United States. Lee Enterprises’ shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LEE.

The company’s principal activities center on the production and distribution of local journalism across print and digital channels.

