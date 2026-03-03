Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Major Shareholder Acquires $181,426.98 in Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint acquired 20,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $181,426.98. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,234,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,692,676. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Digital Ltd Quint also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 5th, Digital Ltd Quint bought 2,451,346 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $7,966,874.50.
Lee Enterprises Trading Down 1.8%
Lee Enterprises stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 133,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,703. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.34.
Lee Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded media company based in Davenport, Iowa, with a heritage dating back to 1890 when Alfred W. Lee acquired the Davenport Times-Democrat. Over the decades, the company has grown through acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest regional news publishers in the United States. Lee Enterprises’ shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LEE.
The company’s principal activities center on the production and distribution of local journalism across print and digital channels.
