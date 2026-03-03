James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $167.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.98 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.64%.

James River Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.06. James River Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 target price on James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Odyssean LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 1,340.7% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 39,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance products primarily in the program, wholesale broker and retail broker markets. The company focuses on specialty P&C lines, offering binding authority and delegated underwriting solutions for niche sectors including professional liability, environmental, real estate and other tailored commercial risks. Operating under the James River brand, it provides both admitted and non-admitted insurance across multiple states.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, James River Group has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

