Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (NASDAQ:QQWZ) Short Interest Update

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (NASDAQ:QQWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,898 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the January 29th total of 7,127 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,623 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF ( NASDAQ:QQWZ Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.75% of Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer Funds Trust – Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Pacer Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in momentum stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It seeks to replicate the performance of the Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator Index, by using full replication technique. Pacer Funds Trust – Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF is domiciled in the United States.

