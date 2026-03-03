Vanguard Group Inc. Has $169.84 Million Stake in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,180,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 480,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.70% of LendingClub worth $169,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 46.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LC opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. LendingClub Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.88 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $46,533.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 76,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,060.19. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on LendingClub from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

