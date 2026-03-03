Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIOY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Acerinox Trading Down 1.0%

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Acerinox had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company’s core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

