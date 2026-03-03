Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 3,991,202 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,883,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Energy Fuels worth $182,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $871,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 19,230.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 37.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 613,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 38,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $556,604.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 110,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,772.96. This represents a 25.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 59,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $889,738.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,004.55. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 28.34 and a current ratio of 30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 130.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Energy Fuels from $26.75 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

