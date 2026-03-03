Australian Finance Group (ASX:AFG) Insider Annette King Acquires 30,000 Shares

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) insider Annette King purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.82 per share, with a total value of A$54,450.00.

Australian Finance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $493.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Australian Finance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Australian Finance Group’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Australian Finance Group

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage broking business in Australia. It operates in two segments: Aggregation and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in the mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans, and consumer asset finance; and distribution of own branded home loan products. It also offers Suite360, commercial and business broking, and smart marketing platforms. The company was formerly known as Australian Finance Group Pty Ltd.

