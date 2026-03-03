Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$98.40 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$83.32 and a 1 year high of C$102.75. The firm has a market cap of C$34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital’s acquisition of Tim Horton’s International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,250 units), Tim Horton’s (5,300 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,700 units).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.