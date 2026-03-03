Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) CFO Wolfe Repass Sells 13,675 Shares of Stock

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) CFO Wolfe Repass sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $19,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,946 shares in the company, valued at $287,541.16. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 27th, Wolfe Repass sold 9,177 shares of Fold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $13,581.96.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Wolfe Repass sold 5,245 shares of Fold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $7,972.40.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Wolfe Repass sold 13,796 shares of Fold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $20,280.12.

On Monday, February 23rd, Wolfe Repass sold 4,179 shares of Fold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $6,226.71.

On Friday, February 20th, Wolfe Repass sold 12,406 shares of Fold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $19,229.30.

On Thursday, February 19th, Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of Fold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $32,348.36.

NASDAQ:FLD opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. Fold Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fold in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Wider media attention on “fold” technology (Motorola Razr Fold coverage) could produce incidental search or brand-awareness spillover for the name “Fold,” though this is indirect and unlikely to affect fundamentals. The Motorola Razr Fold is shaping up to be pure flagship

Wider media attention on “fold” technology (Motorola Razr Fold coverage) could produce incidental search or brand-awareness spillover for the name “Fold,” though this is indirect and unlikely to affect fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Lenovo’s Legion Go Fold gaming handheld concept created buzz at MWC but is a product/competitor story in consumer electronics, not related to Fold Holdings’ crypto rewards/financial services operations. Lenovo Go Fold concept aims to marry the world of foldables & handheld gaming devices

Lenovo’s Legion Go Fold gaming handheld concept created buzz at MWC but is a product/competitor story in consumer electronics, not related to Fold Holdings’ crypto rewards/financial services operations. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets reporting on Apple foldable display leaks and Motorola battery/design claims are industry technology stories that do not point to revenue or product changes for Fold Holdings. The Crease is Gone: New Leaks Reveal Apple’s Secret to a Seamless iPhone Fold

Multiple outlets reporting on Apple foldable display leaks and Motorola battery/design claims are industry technology stories that do not point to revenue or product changes for Fold Holdings. Negative Sentiment: Company-specific market signals are weak: FLD is trading below both the 50-day ($2.07) and 200-day ($2.97) moving averages and sits near its one-year low — technicals suggest cautious investor sentiment and limited momentum.

Company-specific market signals are weak: FLD is trading below both the 50-day ($2.07) and 200-day ($2.97) moving averages and sits near its one-year low — technicals suggest cautious investor sentiment and limited momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent (shows 0 shares and NaN changes). That ambiguity in publicly reported metrics can foster uncertainty and exacerbate downside pressure for a thinly traded, small-cap name.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fold in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

