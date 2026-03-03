Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder William Gottwald Sells 4,815 Shares

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $43,431.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 524,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,099.46. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TG opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Tredegar Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $334.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tredegar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,302,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after buying an additional 311,833 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,427,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tredegar by 716.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 171,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tredegar by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 154,735 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 113.5% during the second quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 260,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

