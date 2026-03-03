Camplify (ASX:CHL) Insider Justin Hales Acquires 41,000 Shares of Stock

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL – Get Free Report) insider Justin Hales purchased 41,000 shares of Camplify stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.37 per share, with a total value of A$14,965.00.
Camplify Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $24.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
About Camplify
