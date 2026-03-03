Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $48.00 price objective on Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Get Forgent Power Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Forgent Power Solutions

Forgent Power Solutions Price Performance

Key Stories Impacting Forgent Power Solutions

Shares of FPS opened at $35.94 on Monday. Forgent Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $36.68.

Here are the key news stories impacting Forgent Power Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage and highlighted FPS as a preferred marginal supplier for critical power infrastructure as data?center demand picks up — a key demand narrative lifting the stock. Goldman Sachs / CNBC

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage and highlighted FPS as a preferred marginal supplier for critical power infrastructure as data?center demand picks up — a key demand narrative lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America started coverage with a Buy rating and a $48.00 price target (largest upside among new covers), signaling strong upside expectations versus the current price. Benzinga

Bank of America started coverage with a Buy rating and a $48.00 price target (largest upside among new covers), signaling strong upside expectations versus the current price. Positive Sentiment: Multiple other firms initiated bullish ratings and price targets: TD Cowen (Buy, $45), Barclays (Overweight, $44), Wolfe Research (Outperform, $43), Oppenheimer (Outperform, $42), and JPMorgan (Overweight, $40) — broad analyst support is driving buying interest. Seeking Alpha coverage roundup

Multiple other firms initiated bullish ratings and price targets: TD Cowen (Buy, $45), Barclays (Overweight, $44), Wolfe Research (Outperform, $43), Oppenheimer (Outperform, $42), and JPMorgan (Overweight, $40) — broad analyst support is driving buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley initiated at Equal Weight with a $38 target (more conservative than peers), which tempers some of the upside consensus and offers a less bullish view. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley initiated at Equal Weight with a $38 target (more conservative than peers), which tempers some of the upside consensus and offers a less bullish view. Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and background coverage pages updated (general reference material). These are informational rather than new catalysts. 247WallSt

Forgent Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forgent Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forgent Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.