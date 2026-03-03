Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Bob’s Discount Furniture has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

In other news, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Large, bullish analyst initiations: JPMorgan started coverage with an “overweight” and $29 PT (~37% upside), signaling strong conviction from a major bank. Benzinga JPMorgan Coverage

Large, bullish analyst initiations: JPMorgan started coverage with an “overweight” and $29 PT (~37% upside), signaling strong conviction from a major bank. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America initiated at “buy” with a $28 PT (~32% upside), adding another high?profile buy rating that supports further upside expectations. Benzinga BofA Coverage TickerReport

Bank of America initiated at “buy” with a $28 PT (~32% upside), adding another high?profile buy rating that supports further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital initiated coverage with a “buy” and $28 PT (~32% upside), adding to the consensus of above?market targets (no direct link provided).

Loop Capital initiated coverage with a “buy” and $28 PT (~32% upside), adding to the consensus of above?market targets (no direct link provided). Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley started coverage with an “overweight” and $25.50 PT (~20% upside), reinforcing institutional interest in the name. Benzinga Morgan Stanley Coverage

Morgan Stanley started coverage with an “overweight” and $25.50 PT (~20% upside), reinforcing institutional interest in the name. Positive Sentiment: Evercore initiated with an “outperform” and $25 PT (~18% upside), contributing to a broad base of buy/outperform calls. (No direct link provided)

Evercore initiated with an “outperform” and $25 PT (~18% upside), contributing to a broad base of buy/outperform calls. (No direct link provided) Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird started coverage with a “neutral” and $22 PT (~4% upside), offering a more cautious view that could temper near?term momentum. Benzinga Baird Coverage

Robert W. Baird started coverage with a “neutral” and $22 PT (~4% upside), offering a more cautious view that could temper near?term momentum. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlights the analyst bullishness after the quiet period ended, framing the stock as a buy for several analysts and likely supporting demand. MSN Article

Media coverage highlights the analyst bullishness after the quiet period ended, framing the stock as a buy for several analysts and likely supporting demand. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha notes the predominance of bullish ratings following the end of the quiet period, reinforcing the narrative that institutional research is driving investor interest. Seeking Alpha Article

Seeking Alpha notes the predominance of bullish ratings following the end of the quiet period, reinforcing the narrative that institutional research is driving investor interest. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director indirectly sold ~2.92M shares (~$46.5M value) shortly after the IPO, which can be interpreted as dilution or lack of insider conviction and may pressure the stock. The Motley Fool Filing Report

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

