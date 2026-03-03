BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. CJS Securities raised BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BrightView in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

BV opened at $13.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BrightView has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 1.90%.The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William L. Cornog bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $67,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,300. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BrightView by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the last quarter. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,208,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in BrightView by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 148,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

