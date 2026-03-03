Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million.
Crexendo Price Performance
Shares of CXDO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 348,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $199.44 million, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.93. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Crexendo by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Crexendo Company Profile
Crexendo, Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions tailored to businesses of varying sizes. The company’s flagship offering, CXsuite, integrates enterprise-grade voice, video conferencing, instant messaging, presence, and contact center functionality into a single platform delivered over the internet. By leveraging hosted infrastructure and a subscription-based model, Crexendo aims to reduce on-premises hardware costs and simplify management for IT teams and resellers.
Crexendo’s product portfolio includes a multi-tenant cloud PBX, SIP trunking, session border controllers and an application programming interface (API) suite that allows partners and customers to embed real-time communications into custom workflows.
