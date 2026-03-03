Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore

Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE BOBS opened at $21.20 on Monday. Bob’s Discount Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

In related news, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 95,370,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bob’s Discount Furniture

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

