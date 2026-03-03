Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.48. 710,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,061,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TALO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $392.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 152.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,854 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,183,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 304,205 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

