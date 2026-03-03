Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Trading Down 22.7% – Should You Sell?

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) traded down 22.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 and last traded at GBX 0.09. 18,497,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 101,141,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.06.

Get Tertiary Minerals alerts:

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative net margin of 291.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.89%.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.