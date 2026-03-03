Short Interest in KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Decreases By 19.5%

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 29th total of 2,483 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

Shares of KRKKF remained flat at $126.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $126.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06.

About KRUK Spólka Akcyjna

KRUK Spó?ka Akcyjna is a Poland?based financial services company focused on credit management and receivables recovery. The firm specializes in the purchase and management of non-performing loan portfolios, offering both early?stage and late?stage debt collection services. Its core activities include debt purchase, portfolio co-investment, legal and extrajudicial enforcement, and tailored credit management solutions for financial institutions and corporate clients.

In addition to its domestic operations, KRUK has expanded its footprint across Central and Eastern Europe, serving markets such as the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia and Italy.

