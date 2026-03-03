ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $10.9342. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $10.9342, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

ThyssenKrupp Stock Down 13.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.83%.

About ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is a diversified industrial group headquartered in Essen, Germany, with operations spanning multiple continents. The company serves a broad range of end markets, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering, and logistics. ThyssenKrupp’s global footprint encompasses production facilities, distribution centers and service locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, enabling it to provide tailored solutions to customers around the world.

The company’s main business activities are organized into several segments.

