Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Price Up 17.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) traded up 17.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196 and last traded at GBX 195. 95,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 43,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.74. The firm has a market cap of £932.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, insider Andrew G. Inglis sold 44,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142, for a total value of £63,371.76. Insiders sold a total of 564,381 shares of company stock worth $83,912,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

