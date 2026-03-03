WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 17,375 shares.The stock last traded at $71.53 and had previously closed at $74.08.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Down 2.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54. The company has a market cap of $663.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWM. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $6,129,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.