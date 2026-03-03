WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 17,375 shares.The stock last traded at $71.53 and had previously closed at $74.08.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Down 2.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54. The company has a market cap of $663.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWM. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $6,129,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

