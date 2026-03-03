Short Interest in Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Expands By 45.2%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,111 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 29th total of 8,339 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 205 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.1 days.

Information Services Price Performance

IRMTF stock remained flat at $36.05 during trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582. Information Services has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

