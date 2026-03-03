Fundamental Research Reiterates C$1.04 Price Target for New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.04 target price by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 153.66% from the stock’s current price.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
CVE:NAM traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,071. The stock has a market cap of C$29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. New Age Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 31.43, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About New Age Metals
