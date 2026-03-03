Fundamental Research Reiterates C$1.04 Price Target for New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.04 target price by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 153.66% from the stock’s current price.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

CVE:NAM traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,071. The stock has a market cap of C$29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. New Age Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 31.43, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

