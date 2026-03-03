Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Trading Down 10.5% – Here’s Why

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 9,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 14,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.7360.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research upgraded Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Tele2 had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $854.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tele2 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

