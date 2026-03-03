Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for MAA Earnings

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.55.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $134.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average is $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $125.75 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $518,563.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 161.90%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

