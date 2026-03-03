Zacks Research Weighs in on Masco’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered Masco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Masco stock opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Masco has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,398,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 203.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 819.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 54,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.