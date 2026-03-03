Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for BIO Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

BIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.50.

NYSE BIO opened at $279.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $343.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.64 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 29.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 52.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 115.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

