T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in February

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 170,999 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the January 29th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,146 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 244,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,054 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,725,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 195,072 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 351,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 269,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

