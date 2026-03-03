BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,403 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the January 29th total of 3,507 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 65,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIDD opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $479.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.10. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.49.

Get BlackRock International Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock International Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.